Nashad Mackey joins UT Martin Skyhawks coaching staff

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian Nashad Mackey will now join the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks men’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach. The former senior national team player will transition from his previous role as the assistant coach of the Daytona State Falcons.

He will now be the newest Bahamian to join the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) division one coaching ranks.

Mackey was grateful for his newest opportunity to coach the division one basketball squad.

“I am extremely thankful and excited to be in the great city of Martin and working with Coach Ridder and the rest of the staff. I look forward to representing such a proud programme and helping to elevate the Skyhawks,” Mackey said.

Mackey got his first coaching gig in 2020 when he made his transition from playing basketball to coaching as a graduate assistant. He served on the coaching staff of the Embry-Riddle Eagles for the team’s NCAA Division ll Tournament debut at the time.

After working two years as a graduate assistant he returned to his alma mater, the Falcons, as the men’s basketball assistant coach and worked alongside the team’s head coach Joey Cantens.

Mackey has consistently proven himself not only on the court as a player but also on the sidelines as a coach which has led to this latest endeavour.

“I am really grateful for the path I have journeyed to get this far,” he said. “I have an unbelievable support system in both The Bahamas and United States. I give all glory to God and I pray he continues to lead, guide and protect us as we continue on this journey,” he said.

While a part of the Falcons coaching staff this year, the team finished with a 27-4 record in the Central Conference of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The team also wrapped up as Central Conference Champions and were ranked eighth in the national polls. Cantens, who served as the head coach, came away with coach of the year honours.

Mackey will now join the likes of Yolett McPhee-McCuin on the NCAA Division one basketball coaching scene.

“I am honoured to be amongst the few and the many more that will follow. The Bahamas has a wealth of great athletes and coaches and I am grateful to have an opportunity to represent the 242,” he said.

The former Eagles all-time programme leader is ready to make his mark and pledged to do whatever the Skyhawks men’s basketball programme needs him to get done.

He expressed thanks to the Ridder family and UT Martin for granting him the opportunity to advance his career.