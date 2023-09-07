UNION: CUBAN TEACHERS ‘CAN’T SPEAK ENGLISH’ – Bahamas Union of Teachers leader has received complaints about language barriers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE BAHAMAS Union of Teachers said it is concerned that a number of Cuban teachers recently hired by the government cannot speak English and called on the Ministry of Education to investigate the issue.

BUT president Belinda Wilson told The Tribune yesterday that teachers in Abaco, Grand Bahama and New Providence have been complaining about language barriers.

“Within the last few days,” she said, “I would’ve received concerns from several schools where some of the new Cuban teachers that have just arrived within the last few weeks, there seems to be a language barrier and some of them are having difficulty speaking the English language.”

“Some of the students have raised the issue and teachers have raised the issue.”

When contacted by The Tribune yesterday, acting education director Dominique McCartney-Russell said she was not aware of the claims, but promised to look into it.

She confirmed that 46 Cuban teachers were placed in schools throughout the country to address staff shortages.

“We would’ve interviewed them. We had a team in Cuba and they would’ve interviewed all of the teachers,” she said when asked about the vetting process. “From our recruitment exercise, we identify the best and the brightest teachers and we have offered them a position so they are serving in our schools for the needs that we have.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Wilson said while the new hires are desperately needed, the union would not sit idly if the situation is not addressed.

“If the children are unable to understand what they’re saying, or they’re unable to understand what the children and teachers are saying, then its counter-productive so, as I said earlier, we are grateful for our colleagues from Cuba, but once a complaint comes to the union or a concern, we must follow up,” she added.