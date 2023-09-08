Bail for man accused of assaulting neighbours with knife

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $10,000 bail after he was accused of assaulting three of his neighbours with a knife last month.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Luke Dorsette, 48, with three counts of assault with a dangerous instrument.

Dorsette was accused of assaulting Rudolph Collie, Kirmel Storr and Kayden Moss with a knife in their neighbourhood near Commonwealth Blvd at around 9.30pm on August 30.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Dorsette was ordered to be fitted with a monitoring device and is expected to sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

Dorsette’s trial begins on October 17.