Boat capsizes off Rose Island, all 28 on board rescued

All 28 people on board a boat that capsized off Rose Island on Friday have been rescued.
According to police reports, a tour company left Paradise Island at around 10am and headed to the Rose Island area.
They were out for around four hours, but on return to New Providence, the vessel started taking on water.
The crew immediately equipped all of the passengers – believed to be tourists – with life vests. They were then able to remove them safely from the vessel.
Once the passengers were all removed, the vessel overturned and became submerged in waters just off Rose Island.
The Police Harbour Patrol Unit and the Defence Force Marine Unit quickly got to the area and rescued the passengers.
Three people have been taken to hospital.
Comments
ExposedU2C 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
And to think we have a whole department of 30+ very overwight and costly bureaucrats who are should be monitoring and enforcing the safety laws and regulations that exist for licensed passenger carrying sea vessels. Anyone want to bet the owner(s) of this capsized boat had no license or insurance?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
What you mean they had no license or insurance? That is literally impossible in the Bahamas. The owner likely chose to "self insure" and most likely has a verbal contract with Inland Revenue that will be transitioned sometime in the coming months. What the fuss about? The tourists paid for a water tour... they toured and theres water
themessenger 40 minutes ago
Looking at the photos I would say that the boat was in the 32-35 foot range. 28 passengers would be grossly overloaded for a vessel of that size which would probably have a USCG maximum capacity rating for maybe half that many passengers. They are also extremely fortunate that the weather was as settled as it was otherwise things could have turned out much more tragically. The operators of that vessel should have their charter license, assuming they have one, revoked.
Bonefishpete 29 minutes ago
That could of gotten ugly fast.
