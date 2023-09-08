Boat capsizes off Rose Island, all 28 on board rescued

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

The capsized vessel off Rose Island

All 28 people on board a boat that capsized off Rose Island on Friday have been rescued.

According to police reports, a tour company left Paradise Island at around 10am and headed to the Rose Island area.

They were out for around four hours, but on return to New Providence, the vessel started taking on water.

The crew immediately equipped all of the passengers – believed to be tourists – with life vests. They were then able to remove them safely from the vessel.

Once the passengers were all removed, the vessel overturned and became submerged in waters just off Rose Island.

The Police Harbour Patrol Unit and the Defence Force Marine Unit quickly got to the area and rescued the passengers.

Three people have been taken to hospital.