Clubs & Societies September 8th, 2023

The Rotary Club of East Nassau (RCEN) hosted members of the Rotary Club of Bonita Springs in August when they were in Nassau to thank past presidents Taran Mackey and Franny De Cardenas for the generous donation to their club after Hurricane Ian’s passage last year.

The whirlwind visit started with the Rotarians joining the weekly meeting of RCEN on Friday, followed by helping set up for the Special Olympics fundraising steak out at Stapledon School on Dolphin Drive. This was followed by the planting of a Yellow Elder and Lignum Vitae at the Retreat Gardens, on Village Road. This was done in celebration of RCEN’s 60 years of existence. The club’s goal is to plant 60 trees on New Providence during its sixth anniversary year.

The group then stayed on to enjoy the natural beauty of the Retreat and fellowship with the Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau who were hosting a fundraiser at the gardens.

During the ZCN July meeting held August 3 at Ichiban Restaurant, Therena Cunningham, founder of STRAW Inc, and Erin Brown, of Erin Brown Connects, were the club’s special guests. The members were enlightened on the programs of the organizations. President Sonia presented both women with a donation to support the work of their organisations which seeks to empower and support young girls and provide access for people with disabilities respectively.

On Saturday, August 19, members of the Zonta Club of Nassau visited the Ranfurly Home for Children.

The event was an exciting and memorable time for Zontians as we played games with the children and shared a meal.

We presented administrator Ingrid Deveaux with 80 gift certificates and care packages courtesy of the membership.

On Saturday, August 26, members of the Zonta Club of Nassau gathered at Super Value, Winton Meadows, to raise funds and collect school supplies, food items and personal care products in aid of the students of PACE and The Bahamas AIDS Foundation during the Annual Back To School Drive. It was a tremendous success.

Thank you to the general public, our friends, donors and supporters.

On Tuesday, August 29, president Sonia Brown and director Michelle Forbes (ZCN) presented school supplies, food, cash donations and personal care items to Dr Mildred Hall-Watson (PACE Foundation) and Ms. Patrice Miller, Principal PACE School and Camille Lady Barnett, AIDS Foundation.