Fine for failing to obey curfew

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN on bail for murder was fined $6,000 after he admitted to failing four times to obey his curfew.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Richard McNeil, 30, with four counts of violation of bail conditions.

McNeil was on release for a pending murder charge before the Supreme Court in the fatal shooting of Don “Suggie” Rahming on Scott Street on July 6, 2020.

McNeil breached his residential curfew four times between August 15–24.

After pleading guilty to the charges, McNeil was ordered to pay a fine of $6,000 or risk 12 months in prison.

McNeil is expected to pay half of his fine before his release. He is to return to court for a report on September 22.