Man found guilty of 2019 murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

DWAYNE Lodimus was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Elroy “Skully” Burrows on Mackey Street as he was walking away from a bar.

The convict’s brother, Anton Lodimus, was discharged after being accused of the same offence.

Justice Renae McKay presided as the case of Dwayne, 29, and Anton, 25, Lodimus came to a close last week.

Sonia Timothy Knowles and Tonique Lewis represented the accused, while Uel Johnson and Perry McHardy served as prosecutors.

During the trial Dwayne Lodimus was identified as the lone gunman who shot and killed the 40-year-old Burrows outside a bar on Mackey Street at around 11am on March 19, 2019.

The brothers were arrested on April 8, 2019 outside Wendy’s at Golden Gates Shopping Centre after they were found in a silver coloured Honda Accord Coupe that matched the one used as a getaway vehicle in the shooting.

A search of the car uncovered a 9mm pistol along with an outfit matching the shooter inside a bag.

Although Dwayne denied being the shooter, an officer singled him out as the shooter in an identification parade.

The nine-person jury returned 8-to-9 guilty verdict against Dwayne, while Anton was acquitted of the murder and abetment to murder charges.

Dwayne is expected to return to court for sentencing on October 24.