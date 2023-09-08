One dead, two in hospital after shooting

A man is dead and two more people are in hospital after a shooting on Thursday night.

The three victims were standing at the front of a sports bar on Comfort and Hay Streets shortly after 9pm when a dark Japanese vehicle drove up alongside them and the occupants opened fire. The assailants fled the scene travelling east along Hay Street.

The man who was killed was a 20-year-old who suffered multiple gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to hospital by emergency medical technicians but died of his injuries.

A second man, aged 36, was shot in the arm and his lower extremities, and was also taken to hospital by EMT staff, where he remains in serious condition.

The third victim, a 23-year-old woman, was shot in her forearm, and was taken to hospital by private vehicle, where she is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502- 9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS.

• In a separate incident, a man is in hospital after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon.

At about 3pm, a group of males confronted the 38-year-old victim in the area of Lifebuoy Street and Plantol Street after an earlier argument they had.

A man wearing a white T-shirt and red trousers stabbed the victim multiple times before the group fled towards East Street.

The man was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

• Two men have also been arrested for firearm possession, police report.

The two residents of Stack Avenue, aged 42 and 43, were arrested on Thursday when, at about 3pm, officers executed a search warrant on the residence and found a high-powered weapon and ammunition.