US Embassy warns of risk of arrest for bringing firearms, ammunition into the country

THE US Embassy has amended its advice to travellers to The Bahamas - warning of the risk of arrest for bringing firearms and ammunition into the country.

The Embassy said: "US Embassy Nassau wishes to advise its travelling citizens that declaring a weapon in your luggage with an airline carrier does not grant permission to bring the weapon into The Bahamas and may result in arrest.

"If a US citizen illegally brings a firearm or ammunition into The Bahamas, US Embassy Nassau will not be able to secure their release from custody. The website reminds US citizens that all foreign nationals are subject to Bahamian law and must follow local law enforcement procedures.

"However if you are arrested or detained, ask police or prison officials to notify the US Embassy immediately."

The US Embassy has also updated its website to reflect criminal penalties for travelling unlawfully with such weapons, stating firearms, ammunition and other weapons are not permitted in the country. It can be found under the informatino tab on the travel.state.gov site.