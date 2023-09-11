Atlantis sale to ‘bring stability’

• Union leader hopes buyer would be more focused on the hotel industry
By YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
ykemp@tribunemedia.net
Hotel union president Darrin Woods said Brookfield Asset Management selling the Atlantis Paradise Island resort to a reputable hotel chain would “bring stability,” to the property.
Mr Woods, the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union’s (BHCAWU) chief told Tribune Business that Brookfield is an asset management company, not a hospitality driven company and because of that it led to a lot of conflicts on the property because they didn’t understand the nature of the hospitality industry and its workers.
He said: “Everything has a season and their season was to buy the property, make it whole and prepare it for a sale.
“With a hotel brand coming in it can be more focused on the industry and the development to get to it to the next level. And so based on what Brookfield would have done over the years would have been to prepare the property for a buyer at the end of the day.”
Brookfield Asset Management bought the Atlantis from the Kerzner Group in 2012 for $175m, has now been reported as considering selling the property for as much as $2.5bn. This is the second attempt for Brookfield to sell the property as their first attempt in 2019 was aborted when the pandemic settled in.
Mr Woods, admitting the Brookfield arrangement would “always have been short term” in his eyes, thinks a hotel brand with years of experience would be better to take over the property now that the pandemic is over and the property is back to being profitable.
Mr Woods said: “We don’t really meet with Brookfield, but their representatives have given us some challenges. For those challenges, we have been able to work through it. You are always going to have to work through things and it’s not always going to be a bed of roses, but at the end of the day, it might have been acrimonious, but we’re working through whatever issues that we had.”
The relationship between the BHCAWU and the Atlantis property management has had its ups and downs. In July, the union protested in front of the Department of Labour against Atlantis firing one of its shop stewards, something Atlantis had “no authority to do”, Mr Woods said at the time.
The BHCAWU is also in the middle of negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel and Restaurant Employers Association (BHREA) on a new industrial agreement for all of the properties under their coverage. Atlantis has representation on the BHREA.
“There may be one or two issues that are outstanding and there are times people become entrenched in their position and it results in some actions being taken on both sides,” Mr Woods said.
He added: “For the most part, we’ve been able to sit and talk, even if we agree to disagree and do what is necessary to get to an agreement.”
The union is “just there” with the BHREA on finalising a new industrial agreement and met on Friday to hammer out the final details and will make an announcement within the next few weeks.
Comments
AnObserver 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
How does an employer have "no authority" to fire one of their employees?
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
Bought it for $175 Million 11 years ago? Now want $2.5 Billion with a B? I know inflation and all but don't see it selling near that amount. What the " BOOKS" Say? That's a big nut to make that work?
realitycheck242 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
i was thinking the same thing. Remember now Kerzner group was heavily in depth to Brookfield . Kemp should have gathered more info on the original sale figures before publishing this. He still got a lot to learn from Hartnell. The entire Atlantis is worth the $2.5B if not more.
TalRussell 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
@ComradeReality, You don't need to do more arithmetic than to compare to the SuperValu ingredients cost of which has jumped to US$12.75, will set you back for just a single meal of Yellow Grits and Sardines with butter, a dash of salt and black pepper, served with Avocado Pear as Side Dish. --- Yes?
pt_90 24 minutes ago
One small point is missing: Atlantis had a mountain of debt at the time.
Imagine if a friend loaned you $10,000 for your business and a bank loaned you the other 90,000. Then business was slow and you was scared you couldn't pay. Then your friend offered to take the business writing off your loan and taking on the 90000 you owed the bank. Imagine 10 years later he puts the business for sale for $120,000.
Technically he bought the company from your for 10,000 and is selling it now for 120,000 but he also took on 90k in loans for his troubles. Thats what happened here;:
Brookfield was a creditor of Kerzner/Atlantis for 175m back in 2011/12. Atlantis was heavily in debt with other creditors as well, likely from its buyout, going private, and on backs of the 08 recession. This total debt rumoured to be around 2b.
So Brookfield took on 100% of the company, basically forgiving the 175m loan and taking on all assets and liabilities.
"In April 2012, a subsidiary of Brookfield acquired a 100% interest in Paradise Island Holdings Limited (“Atlantis”), a hotel and casino resort located in the Bahamas, through a financial restructuring whereby Brookfield converted its $175 million of previously held debt instruments for equity. The transaction was measured at fair value on the date of acquisition. Brookfield completed the acquisition and commenced consolidating Atlantis in the second quarter."
