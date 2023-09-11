Pintard and Bain call recent leadership changes at Immigration victimisation

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said the government is victimising veteran public servants, following reports of leadership changes at the Department of Immigration.

A week ago, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis shuffled his Cabinet, with former Immigration Minister Keith Bell set to now serve as Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal.

The Nassau Guardian recently reported Immigration Director Keturah Ferguson is allegedly to be placed on leave and then retired, with former Director of Immigration William Pratt set to take the post.

However, officials, including Alfred Sears, the new immigration minister, did not confirm the move.

“Nothing makes this more obvious than the replacement of the senior leadership in the Department of Immigration after members of the leadership team acted in defence of the Bahamas constitution, the laws of The Bahamas, and the sovereignty of The Bahamas,” Mr Pintard said in a statement.

“Let’s be clear - The government is victimising these veteran public servants because they expressed grave concerns to the permanent secretary about Keith Bell’s continuous violation of the law in the Department of Immigration.”

In his former capacity, Mr Bell was scrutinised heavily, as he allegedly superseded senior immigration officials a number of times.

In one case, he admitted Chinese nationals working at the British Colonial Hotel were released despite irregularities, and it is claimed that this took place after his intervention.

In a letter addressed to Ministry of Labour and Immigration permanent secretary Cecilia Strachan, dated January 18, 2023, Ms Ferguson had expressed deep disapproval of Mr Bell’s intervention.

She wrote that such actions demoralised immigration officers and weakened authorities’ ability to prevent human trafficking.

Ms Ferguson’s letter to Ms Strachan, nonetheless, offered a rare glimpse into a conflict between a senior government official and a minister.

Following the series of allegations, Mr Davis committed that the government would review how immigration decisions are made and strengthen the processes.

However, Mr Pintard accused the Davis-Cooper administration of being more concerned about how the revelations found themselves in the public domain, rather than addressing the revelations of bad behaviour.

He scolded Mr Davis, saying his actions “reek of corruption” if the reports were true.

He said: “The incessant breach of protocols and laws by the Davis administration in the area of immigration has caused citizens, residents, and international observers to wonder to what extent these decisions were being made to gain political advantage or personal benefit.

“Given the widespread outrage, you would think this administration would tread carefully in how they deal with whistleblowers. These senior public servants acted on their conscience, dutifully making us aware of Minister Bell’s pattern of interference as he bullied veteran public servants who offered seasoned guidance.”

Meanwhile, Coalition of Independents Leader Lincoln Bain shared similar sentiments, saying Bahamians are living in the “dark ages” as a result of the new-day government.

“This is a dark day, and I’m calling on all Bahamians to stand with the director of immigration, to stand with the deputy directors of immigration because they were standing for us,” Mr Bain said in a voice message on Friday.

“Protecting our sovereignty, protecting our country, and this PLP government has decided to continue with their money-making ways.”