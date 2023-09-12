Explorers to sponsor attendance at youth conference

Young Marine Explorers (YME) Bahamas will sponsor two young people, between the ages of 18 and 35, from each of the 33 Caribbean regions and territories with travel and accommodations to participate in-person at this year’s UNFCCC YOUNGO Caribbean Regional Conference of Youth (RCOY).

The event will be held in Barbados from October 16-20, under the theme “Building Financial Resilience for Youth-Led Climate Adaptation in the Caribbean”.



The conference aims to forge regional networks, create space for adaptation strategies grounded in equity through technology transfer across the countries, to ensure that community projects are fundable and that vulnerable communities are empowered.

YME is looking to platform young people passionate about addressing the environmental and socio-economic challenges in their respective countries and developing innovative climate solutions.

Organisers anticipate 150 participants inclusive of young people from Barbados.