‘I never want to experience’ dengue fever again, says woman

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MAKERIA Tucker is one of the 88 confirmed dengue fever cases in the country, calling the experience one of a kind.

As of yesterday, there were 88 confirmed cases in the country, up from 70 cases last week.

Having experienced extreme symptoms of dengue fever for the past week, Ms Tucker advised people to take the necessary precautions.

In her initial stages, she was faced with a slew of symptoms, adding that as the week progressed her symptoms intensified before she felt better.

“I went to bed completely fine and woke up the next morning feeling like a completely different person,” Ms Tucker said yesterday.

“I had awful back, joint and muscle pains, extreme thirst, a non-stop headache, nausea, fever, cold sweats, tiredness, weakness, and dizziness.”

“My symptoms worsened. As time progressed, I started experiencing eye pains and my gums were swollen and sore to the point where I couldn’t eat or drink. The pain was unbearable most time.”

However, as of yesterday, Ms Tucker said she has got some relief and is hoping for a full recovery.

As it relates to treatment, health officials said there is no specific treatment for dengue fever, advising people not to self-medicate.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is currently not considering bringing dengue vaccines into the country, as officials are waiting for more data to ensure the vaccines’ safety.

As a result of this news, Ms Tucker said she would be open to taking the vaccine.

“I would be open to a vaccine for dengue fever.

“I’d never experienced anything like this, and I never want to experience anything like this again.”

There are four types of the dengue virus, all capable of inducing severe illness.

The country last experienced a significant virus outbreak in 2011, with 205 confirmed and 7,200 suspected cases.

Dengue fever causes severe flu-like illness and sometimes a potentially lethal complication called dengue haemorrhagic fever.

Other symptoms can include headache, muscle and joint pains, and rash.