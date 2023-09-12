PETER YOUNG: Royal Navy in The Bahamas - a reminder of the benefits of our relationship with the UK

AS a former High Commissioner here, what a pleasure it is to be able to write today about two notably positive examples of Britain’s involvement in The Bahamas and of significant cooperation between our two countries.

Visit of Royal Navy Warship

On the first weekend of this month, four years to the day since the horrifically destructive Hurricane Dorian hit The Bahamas, HMS Dauntless docked in Nassau for a short visit as a part of a Caribbean tour. This ship is a Type 45 Destroyer and is the second of the Royal Navy’s Daring Class Air-Defence Destroyers. She was here to demonstrate Britain’s commitment to assist The Bahamas, if needed, during the current hurricane season.

Having been deployed in the Caribbean region this year, HMS Dauntless has already become involved in drugs interdiction operations. With a crew of over 200, this impressive warship is 500 feet long and has a top speed of more than 30 knots. During the hurricane season the ship carries a helicopter, suitable engineering equipment including water production facilities and substantial stores to be used according to local need during an emergency.

It may be of interest to readers to learn about some of the details of the visit. But, first, they might like to be reminded of the support Britain provided to The Bahamas at the time of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 through the RN Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship ‘Mounts Bay’ which was on the scene almost immediately after having been pre-positioned in the region ahead of the hurricane season that year.

This not only demonstrated the UK’s commitment to assist in potential emergencies but also showed how effective these ships can be – and there is evidence that people locally are pleased to know that in the event of such disaster international help is invariably not far away.

Most people are aware that the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, with maximum sustained winds of 185mph, which struck The Bahamas on September 1, 2019, made landfall on Abaco. Grand Bahama was later affected with the same intensity. Dorian caused death and destruction on a huge scale that was unprecedented in The Bahamas. It was the strongest hurricane on record ever to have affected the nation.

It is interesting that Mounts Bay had been tracking Dorian from this side of the Atlantic so was well placed to be the first ship of any nation to deliver, in coordination with The Bahamas’ own National Emergency Management Agency, immediate assistance and relief to Abaco and, later, to Grand Bahama. Moreover, being a support vessel for the Royal Navy it was notably well suited to carry out this sort of task.

Writing about it at the time, I recorded that, using helicopters and landing craft, Mounts Bay carried out search and rescue, casualty management and the clearance of debris to reopen roads while also delivering food, water, medical equipment and a variety of other supplies. In addition, a helicopter was deployed from the British overseas territory of the Cayman Islands to bring in supplies and equipment and to transport helpers, including RBDF personnel, and to evacuate casualties.

In Nassau, a UK cross-government team was rapidly assembled from British diplomatic missions in the wider region and organised locally by the newly-arrived High Commissioner, Sarah Dickson, who was responsible for coordinating the UK’s response. A team from the Department for International Development in London was also deployed in support of the Bahamian authorities and alongside bodies like the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. Since the UK was the only EU nation with a resident diplomatic mission in Nassau, a team from the then Foreign and Commonwealth Office supported EU nationals as well as British citizens in distress. It was clear to many people at the time that the British involvement in search and rescue operations and the provision of support and assistance for recovery and relief work made a strong contribution to the overall humanitarian operation. It was an impressive effort carried out in difficult, challenging and distressing conditions and it reflected well on all concerned.

Against a background of more or less permanent deployment in the Caribbean for many years of what became known as Britain’s West Indian guard ship to combat drug trafficking there was confidence locally that assistance would always be made available to The Bahamas in the event of any major natural disaster in the future. So, how good it is to know that this policy has indeed been maintained and that HMS Dauntless is fulfilling the task this year. I trust people locally will be partially reassured by this as they also hope fervently that The Bahamas will be spared the wrath of Mother Nature this hurricane season.

Meanwhile, members of the ship’s company volunteered to help local communities prepare for the hurricane season and a team headed to Bain Town to help ‘Lend a Hand Bahamas’, a non-profit organisation focused on community development to create more resilient communities. The sailors assisted with maintenance and a general clean-up.

The visit of HMS Dauntless also enabled a number of individual reunions to take place between members of the ship’s company and RBDF officers who have attended training courses recently in the UK. It was likewise an opportunity to welcome aboard a range of Bahamian visitors from various walks of life.

From all reports, the visit was a great success. It was a fine example of continuing cooperation between The Bahamas and Britain – and long may such collaboration continue in a spirit of comradeship and warm friendship.

Opportunities for scholarships to study in Britain

Over the years, I have found that many people have heard about Chevening scholarships but do not really know what they are all about. It is the case, of course, that numerous Bahamians have won these scholarships in the past that have taken them to Britain to study, after which they have returned home and pursued successful careers in their particular field. But the subject has come to the fore recently because this year - when, as it happens, the UK’s Chevening scheme celebrates its 40th anniversary - a record number of Bahamians have won such scholarships.

Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarships and fellowships programme. It derives its name from Chevening House in Sevenoaks in the English county of Kent which is currently the joint official residence of the British Foreign Secretary and the British Deputy Prime Minister.

This awards programme is aimed at developing global leaders. It offers a unique opportunity for future potential leaders in their own countries around the world to study in the UK and later return home to become influencers and decision-makers. Periods of study there enable them to develop academically and professionally and, through networking, to succeed in building lasting relationships with people and institutions in the UK.

A record number of Bahamian scholars are departing to study in the UK this year because the availability of awards has increased thanks to new generous sponsorship by the Charles Hayward Foundation in Grand Bahama. The foundation is keen to support scholars wanting to focus on environmental management and climate change, in both of which areas it believes The Bahamas is well placed to take a lead in relation to research. In addition, BHM, the British company which has won the contract to rebuild Grand Bahama airport, has committed to supporting Bahamian students wishing to pursue studies in the UK.

The scholars this year will be pursuing studies in various different fields. They include Tereah Albury, a serving RBPF officer who will be studying forensic science at Cranfield University; Paige Bastian, studying environmental and waste management at Glasgow University; Nasia Colebrooke, studying journalism at London’s City University; and Ann-Marie Carroll, studying environmental management at Stirling University in Scotland.

The system of Chevening scholarships has worked particularly well here in The Bahamas as many students have returned home to develop careers. I found it gratifying to meet again recently one such well-known Bahamian doctor who may not relish publicity and whose name I shall therefore not divulge -- and there have been other similar cases. How good it is to learn, therefore, of plans by British High Commissioner, Thomas Hartley, to develop the scheme further in the coming years. This can only be good for all concerned as the number of Chevening alumni continues to grow.

So, all power to his elbow. There can surely be no better activity than seeking to provide educational opportunities to young people and enabling those who are suitably qualified and committed to fulfill their dreams - both for their own benefit and as a welcome contribution to the welfare of others in their own country.

G20 SUMMIT AGREES JOINT DECLARATION

To many observers, the number of global summit meetings seems to be forever proliferating. But, in the famous words of Winston Churchill, it is always better to talk and negotiate at the highest levels of international relations than to use force to resolve differences – as he is reputed to have said, ‘Jaw, Jaw is better than War, War’.

Despite its inherent importance, there is space today to comment only briefly on the G20 summit – 19 nations plus the European Union - that has just taken place in India’s capital Delhi. But, reportedly, it has been seen by some countries as one of the most important of the annual gatherings of this group of countries, which was founded in 1999 and which accounts for some 85 per cent of the world’s economic output, more than 75 per cent of global trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

The G20 was originally designed as a forum for finance ministers to discuss ways to restore economic stability and to promote international cooperation after the financial turmoil of 2008. Inevitably, however, the group has broadened the range of its discussions. This year, its main focus was supposed to be on issues like sustainable development, climate change, poverty, debt forgiveness and restructuring for developing countries and striving for equitable growth around the world, together with reform of the World Bank. But, as always, politics takes pride of place and global security is important to all countries so Ukraine inevitably overshadowed proceedings.

When the gathering broke up yesterday, the talk in the world’s media was about what was seen as India’s significant diplomatic success in securing consensus in producing a final declaration showing that, although the G20 lamented the war in Ukraine, the group would not explicitly and directly criticise Russia and place blame on it. This was because members of the group had starkly divergent views on the issue. However, the statement said that all countries ‘must refrain from the threat or use of force’. The eventual language of the declaration satisfied Russia – though not, of course, Ukraine - and also gave enough to Western countries for them to accept it.

All concerned are aware that there are various forces at play here – including the emergence of the BRICS group after its recent summit in South Africa and the West’s wariness of China’s growing clout and influence with developing countries and its efforts to create an alternative world order. India is increasingly being seen as a counterweight to China and as a new pivotal player in world diplomacy. Last week’s G20 was the biggest state event the country had ever hosted and the success of it was important for prime minister Narendra Modi who faces an election next year.

As the African Union accepts an invitation to join the G20, it is now being said that all eyes should be on whether the group can bring together the rich and developing nations of the world or whether they will remain divided into two camps.