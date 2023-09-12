Police investigate deaths of toddler and man

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a toddler and a man in the early hours of Tuesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 12.30am, police were notified that two men were fighting in the area of Family Street off Soldier Road.

Police responded and on arrival discovered a nude male on the outside of an apartment complex, who reported that his landlord attempted to kill him and a female tenant, both of whom were renting separate rooms.

It is reported that as officers entered the apartment, the landlord locked himself into a bedroom. Moments later, the sound of glass breaking was heard and upon checking the rear of the apartment, officers discovered the landlord had jumped from a window in an attempt to evade police. He was subsequently arrested.

Acting on information received that a male toddler was seen with the landlord, officers conducted a search of the apartment and discovered the toddler unresponsive on a bed and requested the assistance of Emergency Medical Services.

It is further reported that after the toddler was discovered, the landlord who was still on scene and in custody, became unresponsive.

EMS examined the landlord and confirmed no signs of life. The toddler was transported to hospital via EMS where he was pronounced dead.

At present police are uncertain of the relationship between the child and the landlord. Investigations into this matter continue.