Student spotlight

Keannah Russell, left, graduated from St George’s High School, Grand Bahama with honours.

She received achievement awards in physical education, biology, civics, family life, religious studies, food and nutrition, front office accommodation and food preparation.



Keannah will be attending the University of The Bahamas to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Charissa Taylor, right, graduated from Kingsway Academy High School with honours.

She received awards for Dean’s Honours; accelerated track; history, AP English language, Christian education, AP human geography, physical education, and SAT mathematics.

She will be attending Barry University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in marine biology.

