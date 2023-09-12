Support for De’Andre to give him college help

De’Andre Forbes was awarded with the EY Bahamas Jamaine McFall Memorial Scholarship.



The scholarship is valued at $30,000 annually and provides students, who have shown academic excellence, the opportunity to gain higher education, and build careers in the professional services industry. It will be used to fund his attendance at Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota where he will be pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting.

De’Andre said that he was grateful to EY, his family, peers and teachers for providing him the opportunity and support in this chapter of his life.

He said: “Before applying for the EY Bahamas Jamaine McFall Memorial Scholarship, I had a clear vision of working in an environment that fosters growth, transformation and a meaningful career.

“The opportunity fills me with immense gratitude towards family, teachers and friends, whose unwavering support and guidance propelled me to this important milestone in my life.”

Michele Thompson, EY regional managing partner for The Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands, said that the company is committed to investing in ‘exceptional’ student and that they will continue to aid the next generation.

She said: “The EY scholarship reflects EY’s commitment to supporting talented individuals like De’Andre and nurturing their potential. EY believes in investing in exceptional students who exhibit the qualities and values that align with the organisation’s vision and culture.



“Through the scholarship programme, EY aims to empower the next generation of leaders and contribute to their success.”

The scholarship also includes an eight-week summer internship to gain practical experience and an offer for full-time employment at EY upon successful completion of the university programme.

Tiffany Norris-Pilcher, EY Bahamas country managing partner and emerging manager platform leader added that De’Andre is dedicated to his education, has strong leadership skills and embraces new challenges.

She said: “De’Andre’s selection as the recipient of the EY scholarship is a testament to his outstanding achievements and potential. His dedication to academic excellence, coupled with his strong leadership skills, have set him apart as an exemplary student.

“Throughout his academic journey, De’Andre has consistently demonstrated a commitment to surpassing expectations and embracing new challenges with enthusiasm.”