NFL Flag Bahamas hosts successful coaches and officials clinic

BY TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

National Football League (NFL) Flag Bahamas hosted a successful officiating and coaching clinic last week Thursday at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium. Participants got the opportunity to learn in-game rules, coaching strategies, and practice plans from the director of officiating at NFL Flag and RCX Sports, Tom LaNeve.

LaNeve was grateful to be a part of the programme’s preparations and talked about the focus of the NFL Flag Bahamas officiating and coaching clinic.

“The purpose of the seminar is to educate coaches and officials on the game of NFL Flag Football and everything that has to do with rules,” he said.

From a coaching standpoint he added that the seminar was useful in helping potential coaches to understand offensive and defensive strategies, and how to set up their practice plans to take advantage of the time that they have to grow the game.

“By teaching the game and trying to give them every tool that I possibly can while here they can be as successful as they possibly can to build the programme for the youth here in this country,” he said.

Participants will also be required to be certified on a yearly basis, which is extremely important according to LaNeve.

“It is extremely important because it refreshes everything in their mind from an understanding rules standpoint . . . we all learn by doing, studying, and repetition,” he said.

As an official for more than two decades LaNeve not only believes that being certified yearly is important but also these types of officiating and coaching clinics.

“I think they are invaluable and I just want to thank Chris Prudhome and his entire team here and understanding that it is a privilege for me to be here I certainly appreciate the opportunity to serve Chris, the programme here, as well as the country as we grow the game of football,” he said.

Following the announcement of NFL Flag Bahamas in June, the league has hosted various clinics in preparation for the season’s eventual start in October.