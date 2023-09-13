OPM: We remain ‘committed’ to ‘timely responses’ to media – as they cancel weekly briefings

THE government is making a change to its press briefings - with two briefings being merged into one.

The Cabinet briefing and the Office of the Prime Minister press briefing will be merged into one weekly briefing - with the government saying the aim is “to promote efficiency”.

Despite the reduced access to the media, the press office at the Office of the Prime Minister insisted it was “committed” to providing “timely responses throughout the week”.

This week’s Cabinet briefing was cancelled as a result of the move.