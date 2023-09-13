Sands accuses govt of victimising women

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands accused the government of systematically terminating women civil servants, calling it an example of the Davis administration’s assault on women.

These comments came after The Nassau Guardian recently reported Immigration Director Keturah Ferguson is alleged to be placed on leave and then retired, with former Director of Immigration William Pratt set to take the post.

Officials, including Alfred Sears, the new immigration minister, did not confirm the move.

“If you look, you’ll realise that since October 2021 the country has watched as senior women across the civil service have been systematically, sidelined, terminated – gone,” Dr Sands said yesterday in a video message.

“There was Anthonette Thompson at the Ministry of Transport and Housing; Deputy Financial Secretary Athena Marsh at the Ministry of Finance; Director June Collie at the Department of Information and Communications Technology; Dr Geannine Moss, controller at Customs.

“Director Brenda Bullard-Colebrook Department of Local Government; Deputy Director Carol Roach also at the Department of Information of Technology; Deputy Director Faustin Major-Smith at Immigration.

“The most recent one was the Director of Immigration Keturah Ferguson.”

He questioned government’s motive for victimising women civil servants in particular, suggesting a pattern has emerged.

“They’re doing just the bare minimum to save face,” he said yesterday.

“So how can our women feel confident that they are important in the new day Bahamas? I say there is an emerging pattern of contempt for women’s affairs, and this isn’t random or happenstance.

“But a clear, deliberate strategy, marginalize hardworking women.”

He urged the Davis administration to “stop bullying” women, advocating that they are deserving of rights and protection.

Coalition of Independents Leader Lincoln Bain shared similar sentiments, saying Bahamians are living in the “dark ages” as a result of the new-day government.

“This is a dark day, and I’m calling on all Bahamians to stand with the director of immigration, to stand with the deputy directors of immigration because they were standing for us,” Mr Bain said in a voice message on Friday.

“Protecting our sovereignty, protecting our country, and this PLP government has decided to continue with their money-making ways.”