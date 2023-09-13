Teen accused of shooting that killed family’s dog

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old male denied involvement in a shooting on Sisal Road this May that resulted in more than $3,000 in property damage and caused the death of a family’s pet dog.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Fred Rolle with cruelty to animals, unlawful possession, possession of uncustomed goods, two counts of damage and five counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Ian Cargill represented the accused.

Rolle, along with an accomplice, is alleged to have endangered the lives of Mario Rolle, Sr, Mario Rolle Jr, Phillis Rolle, Darius Rolle and Marley Rolle with a 9mm pistol on May 8 on Sisal Street.

During this same incident the defendant is accused of shooting and killing Phillis Rolle’s pet dog.

As a result of the gunfire $2,814.76 worth of damage was reportedly caused to Deandrey Carey’s white Mazda Bongo. An estimated $1,492.49 worth of damage was inflicted on Phillis Rolle’s home as well.

The following day on May 9 Rolle was arrested after he was found with a red colored Honda XR650 motorcycle without customs papers that police reasonably suspected of being stolen.

After pleading not guilty to all ten charges, Rolle was informed that his bail would continue from when he was previously arraigned before the Chief Magistrate earlier this year.

The accused’s trial is set for October 27, 30 and 31.