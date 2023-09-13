Welcome to The Bahamas, Mr President

By Letre Sweeting

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BOTSWANA President Dr Mokgweetsi EK Masisi arrived in The Bahamas yesterday for his first official three-day state visit in an effort to explore potential areas of cooperation between The Bahamas and Botswana.

President Masisi and his wife, First Lady Neo Jane Masisi, arrived at the Odyssey Aviation terminal on the presidential OK1 jet around 2.30pm yesterday. He was immediately greeted as he stepped down from the plane by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Alfred Sears.

Sounds from the Royal Bahamas Police Band on the tarmac marked the Botswana president’s first visit to The Bahamas, as the Royal Bahamas Police and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force conducted an Inspection of the Guard of Honour ceremony.

President Masisi and Prime Minister Davis marched across the tarmac settling at a podium where Mr Masisi greeted other attending officials, including media officials from Botswana.

President Masisi and his wife were then transported directly from the tarmac to the Rosewood at Baha Mar.

Following the arrival in a tweet, Prime Minister Davis said: “It is with great honour that we welcome the President of Botswana to The Bahamas. The state visit underscores our commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering mutual growth.

“We look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation and deepening understanding between our two nations,” he said.

Botswana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Lemogang Kwape, and Minister of Environment and Tourism Philda Kereng arrive at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Sunday. They were met by Mr Sears and other Foreign Affairs Officials.

Prime Minister Davis will meet President Masisi today at the University of The Bahamas. Official talks will also take place between the two leaders, with a view to signing a memorandum on political and technical cooperation, while ministers will host one-on-one meetings with Botswana Cabinet officials.

Mrs Masisi, at 9am today and accompanied by State Social Service Minister Lisa Rahming, will visit the Nassau Cruise Port, which will include a tour of the Junkanoo Museum and other authentically Bahamian vendors.

At 10:45, Mrs Masisi will then visit Princess Margaret Hospital, where she will tour the Children’s Ward and the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit.

A state reception also will be held tomorrow, before both Prime Minister Davis and President Masisi and his entourage depart on Friday for the Group of 77 States Summit on Science, Technology and Innovation in Havana, Cuba.

Last year, President Masisi agreed to partner and exchange, with The Bahamas assisting in the development of tourism in Botswana, especially as the nation prides itself on its diamond industry and as having the best beef.

At the time, President Masisi and Prime Minister Davis met in Kigali, Rwanda in a bilateral meeting during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).