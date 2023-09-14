Bahamian Jevone Barrett joins NBA’s Future Basketball Operations Stars Programme

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

Bahamian Jevone Barrett has been selected to join the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Future Basketball Operations Stars (FBOS) Programme for the next six months.

The league’s programme is designed to promote diversity within the NBA professional ranks in addition to attracting and developing new talent to join basketball operations in the future.

Participants are afforded the opportunity to train virtually and successful individuals will be given the chance to connect with NBA teams and others affiliated including the G League, WNBA, BAL, and 2k league for future employment opportunities.

The 2018 Government High School graduate made his commute to Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio after obtaining a full-ride scholarship to partake in the school’s marching band as leader of the mellophone section for three years.

Now with his sights set on becoming a NBA Scout or General Manager he is happy to join the league’s FBOS training programme.

“I am just grateful for the opportunity to learn and be an example for others to follow,” he said.

Barrett is no stranger to the NBA’s training programmes. The 23-year-old’s journey towards achieving his career aspirations started in 2022 during his internship at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. During this period the 2018 graduate got the opportunity to interact with NBA big names including Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, veteran point guard Chris Paul, Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, and Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry.

After this stint, the CSU student was chosen to be a part of the inaugural launch of the NBA’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Fellowship Programme. Out of 3,600 applicants Barrett was one of 60 students selected to join the all-expenses-paid internship. It included a luxury apartment, food stipend, flight expenses, and payment for the 40-hour work week.

A mere six weeks into his internship he was offered a full-time position with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a Junior IT Support Analyst. He later used networking to his advantage to join the latest NBA programme.

Barrett said he is excited for the learning and networking opportunities the programme will allow him to experience.

“I am most excited about networking and learning I am a firm believer that your network determines your net worth and who you know influences your income and opens a wide pool of opportunities . . . also, in my career journey I am hungry to learn because the skills I learn now will help me in the long term,” he said.

The NBA’s six-month programme aims to show trainees the ropes in basketball operations. Additionally, they will work with league office executives and partake in sessions that will enhance self awareness and point out skills necessary for success in the league’s operations.

Although he acknowledged it is hard to be employed in the league’s front offices, Barrett plans to utilise this programme as the gateway to being more marketable for future roles that may arise in the NBA or Division One Sports.

The 23-year-old is hoping that betting on himself will pay off in his quest to become a future NBA Scout or General Manager.

The NBA FBOS programme will run for the next six months of the 2023-24 season.