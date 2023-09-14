Botswana President speaks to high school and college students about preserving democracy

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BOTSWANA President Dr Mokgweetsi EK Masisi lectured high school and university students yesterday on the importance of protecting democracy, telling them that as future leaders, they should demand constitutional term limits, separation of powers, free and fair elections, and an independent press.

President Masisi, who arrived in the country on Tuesday, lectured students at the University of The Bahamas yesterday as part of his three-day visit to The Bahamas.

This is the second time a Botswana president has visited The Bahamas. Former Botswana President Festus Mogae visited the country from September 12 to 15, 2000, at the invitation of then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham. A joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries was signed on September 15, 2000.

“As you may be aware, for the last few years, democracy has been under siege in almost all regions of the world,” President Masisi said at UB yesterday in a room full of students and college dignitaries.

“This democratic deficit is characterised by the rise in autocratic systems accelerated through the removal of democratically elected governments by disloyal militaries, coup d’états and insurgents, the rise in contract militaries, and mercenary men whose role sole purpose is to change governments through third or private parties.”

“There’s also a challenge to free and fair elections, leading to disputes and civil strife and the scourge of dictatorships.”

Dr Masisi told the group that democracy must be “nurtured” to survive. He said although his country did not invent democracy, it has embodied “democratic philosophy and inclinations”.

Reflecting on Botswana’s post-independence era, Dr Masisi recalled the country’s challenges fighting to create an inclusive economy while keeping its democratic values.

“Today, we look back at the journey we have travelled as a nation,” he said, “and we recognise that there could never be democracy without development and no development without democracy.”

He also challenged the students, saying: “As future leaders, you should insist on shared values in the international forum such as constitutional term limits, separation of powers, the independence of the judiciary, free and fair elections and free independent and pluralistic media.”

He urged students to demand independent academic institutions free from propaganda.



He also welcomed granting scholarships to Bahamians. He told his education minister “be agreeable to any of the requests within the limit of affordability or scholarships being granted to students in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, including but not limited to doctoral level training.”

Dr Masisi said Botswana is ready to work with The Bahamas to support the next generation of leaders.

“Our two countries share similar priorities in the form of the Botswana Vision 2036 and The Bahamas Vision 2040,” he added. “Therefore, there’s an opportunity for our governments’ academic and democratic institutions to forge closer collaborations and to exchange notes and expertise to best facilitate the realisation of our two visions.”

“After all, we are both keen on economic development. We are both keen on good governance, social policy and environmental preservations. It is through these engagements and full participation of the citizenry that we can truly strengthen democracy in order to usher in the next generation of leaders.”

President Masisi is expected to leave for the Group of 77 States Summit on Science, Technology and Innovation in Havana, Cuba on Friday.