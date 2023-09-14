BPL union ready to strike - waits for resolution

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE Bahamas Electrical Workers Union received its strike certificate yesterday, allowing the union to potentially take industrial action against Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

BEW president Kyle Wilson told The Tribune that despite getting the strike certificate, the union continues to meet government officials to resolve their concerns.

He refused to say whether the union would strike, saying: “Stay tuned.”

“We are currently working with COO Toni Seymour, Bernard Evans and Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis to bring resolution,” he said. “We want to work in good faith, but all options are still on the table.”

The strike certificate came after more than 400 BPL workers who participated in a poll earlier this month voted in favour of industrial action.

BPL staff are upset about issues related to hazardous pay, pension and medical benefits, among other concerns.

They have also expressed frustration over poor working conditions at BPL’s substations. Workers went on work to rule last month.

However, BPL’s management has said they have worked in good faith with the union and addressed many of their concerns under the law and the industrial agreement.

“BPL’s management maintains that our response has and will remain above board and in the best interest of the company’s stakeholders, including our employees and the customers we serve,” the power company said in a statement last month.

BPL CEO Shevonn Cambridge has said contingency plans would be implemented if BPL workers went on strike.