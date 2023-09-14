Fernander says he expects swift investigations into recent incidents involving two officers’ actions

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said authorities retrieved bodycam footage in a case of a woman whose retina was detached after an officer allegedly punched her in her eye.

The matter was one of two examples of alleged police brutality that Commissioner Fernander discussed with reporters yesterday, the other being the case of a boy struck by an officer in a viral video.

Latique Perpall told The Tribune earlier this month that she was pursuing legal action after an assistant superintendent of police in plain clothes allegedly punched her in her eye.

The 29-year-old said as she walked into her yard, a police truck drove up to the front. The senior officer and his colleagues then arrested her.

Commissioner Fernander said the investigation into that is almost complete.

“We always talk about the bodycam that officers wear,” he said. “We know that one of the officers who assisted with respect to the individuals who was arrested, there was footage retrieved from there, so that is assisting us with the investigation. Very shortly, we will get back to the public and let them know our findings.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner Fernander said there would be a swift investigation in the case of the officer who is alleged to have struck and grabbed the boy.

He said the officer’s behaviour was not a good representation of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“We don’t train our officers with that,” he said. “This is a professional organisation, and we have to present ourselves to the public just as that to be professional in the execution of their duties. That matter is under active investigation. I have instructed my deputy commissioner, Mr Deleveaux, who is in charge of discipline, I want that matter to move through swiftly, and where the chips fall, it will fall.”

The viral video showed two police officers on a golf cart near the Mall at Marathon approaching a group of students. One of the officers commanded the students to “go home and find the bus stop”.

A male student responded: “I just reached here. I going to go get something.”

An officer replied: “Who you think you are talking to like that? Boy, you stupid ay?”

The officer struck the student with a baton and manhandled the child before placing him in the back of the golf cart.

Commissioner Fernander said the officer is not on leave.

He said officers are repeatedly reminded how to perform their duties.