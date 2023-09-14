Man, 21, denies ‘threatening PM outright’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE trial of a 21-year-old man accused of threatening to kill Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis in response to Lincoln Bain’s arrest after a protest in February began yesterday.

Police officers testified that the defendant called Central Police Station to demand Mr Bain’s release.

Isaac Roberts’ trial began before acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. Bjorn Ferguson represented him. Sergeant Cadero Farrington is the prosecutor.

Roberts, who had a bandage on his chin, used crutches after injuring his left leg in a reported motorcycle accident. He appeared calm during the hearing.

Inspector Demetrius Taylor testified that he conducted a police interview with the defendant around 2pm on February 18. During the interview, Mr Roberts allegedly admitted to calling Central Police Station earlier that morning from Goodman’s Bay. However, the defendant denied threatening Mr Davis outright.

The defendant reportedly signed the Record of Interview, which was shown in court.

The record noted Mr Roberts did not have a lawyer during the interview.

Sergeant Chekesha McPhee, who was present during the interview, said Mr Roberts was heard on the phone saying: “Lincoln Bain or someone coming for Brave.”

When Mr Ferguson asked how Mr Roberts responded to a question about the nature of the threat towards the prime minister, Sgt McPhee claimed Roberts said: “I would not kill Brave Davis, but someone might because of what was said in the media in the last protest downtown.”

Mr Bain had been charged with unlawful assembly on February 17 after a February 15 protest in response to what he called an immigration crisis.

Under cross-examination, Mr Ferguson suggested to Sgt McPhee that his client requested a lawyer during the interview. She claimed officers asked Mr Roberts if he wanted a lawyer, but he said no.

The attorney also asserted that Roberts tried to reach an attorney, but could not contact one. Sgt McPhee said she could not recall this.

The matter was adjourned to November 3 after the prosecutor said an officer scheduled to attend was recovering from a near-fatal car accident.

Mr Ferguson objected to the delay, noting his client showed up not long after an accident and had to produce a sick slip for his previous absence.