Mother of toddler questioned over mysterious death

By Jade Russell

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police questioned the mother of 22-month-old Anwar Miller, the toddler who mysteriously died Tuesday at an apartment complex on Family Street.

“We’re still putting the pieces together,” he said. “We will be able to bring the public up to date as to the end of the conclusion of our investigation.”

The toddler’s body was discovered inside a bedroom with no visible wounds, though there was skin discolouration.

Police were alerted to the apartment when a tenant complained he was being attacked by his landlord, later identified as Anwar’s father.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that the landlord was arrested because of his erratic behaviour after he jumped through a window when confronted about attacking his tenant.

Police later found Anwar’s body. The landlord also died.

CSP Johnson said the mother knew the toddler was in the care of his father.

“I was so saddened with the young child yesterday at Family Street,” Commissioner Fernander said. “That matter is very much active. We have located the mother of that young child, and we are speaking to her at this time.”

Asked about violence against children, Commissioner Fernander said: “I’m very concerned about that. We have to protect our little darlings. We have to protect them. And we wouldn’t leave nothing unturned to do just that to protect them. We will continue to have meetings, town meetings in the urban areas to at least speak to parents and to partner with our outsiders.”