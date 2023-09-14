MOU signed by BACSWN in major deal

A BAHAMIAN company has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with the United States National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, Colorado, for a scientific, technical cooperation and technology collaboration.



Executive chairman Eileen Dupuch-Carron, OB, CMG, LLb, signed the deal yesterday on what is set to be a major undertaking – accompanied by The Tribune’s newshound, Patches.

The deal relates to Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Ltd’s (BACSWN) proposed $427m investment in its own intellectual property designs for the buildout, construction, startup and operation of what is described as a “first-of-its-kind” transformational aviation, climate, meteorological and severe weather network.

Professor Roelof Bruintjes, one of the top atmospheric science experts in the world, says the system will “help transform the way weather is visualised around the world”, while US defence contractor Raytheon Technologies previously stated it “will exceed those of industrial nations... propelling [Government of The Bahamas] into a world leader in live flight tracking, environmental technology infrastructure and advanced real-time meteorological services capable of monitoring and managing the weather risks unique to the nation”.