MOU signed by BACSWN in major deal

Executive chairman Eileen Dupuch-Carron (centre - holding Tribune’s newshound Patches) signs a MOU with United States National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) for a groundbreaking scientific, technical cooperation and technology collaboration.

As of Thursday, September 14, 2023

Pictured at the signing are, from left (front row), Eloise Poitier, executive assistant to Tribune Publisher & Editor-in-Chief; Lyrone Burrows, BACSWN president & CEO, executive chairman and legal advisor, BACSWN; Eileen Carron, executive chairman; Portia Nicholson, partner at Higgs and Johnson; Trevor Basden, senior vice-president and director of meteorology, BACSWN; Robert Dupuch-Carron, founder of BACSWN. Back row, Rhett Storr, chief financial officer, Tribune Media Group; Kevin Salabie, manager of social media content/promotions, BACSWN; Nicolas Rees, financial advisor and director BACSWN; former senior Asst Commissioner of Police Steven Dean, VP asset protection, BACSWN; Burton Rodgers, VP governmental affairs, BACSWN; Adam Darville, VP development, BACSWN and Quincy Singh Rolle, CEO Tribune Digital Labs. Missing from photo are: Nick Gallagher, director, BACSWN; Anthony Ferguson, president CFAL; Linsdey Cancino, CFO, BACSWN, Elizabeth Dupuch-Carron, director BACSWN; Craig Lowe, weather visualisations, and Glen Ward, VP business development.

Lyrone Burrows at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Trevor Basden at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, a world-renowned facility in Boulder, Colorado, comprising 3,000 scientists sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

Professor Roelof Bruintjes, second left, with, from left, Quincy Rolle, Lyrone Burrows and Adam Darville.

A BAHAMIAN company has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with the United States National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, Colorado, for a scientific, technical cooperation and technology collaboration.

Executive chairman Eileen Dupuch-Carron, OB, CMG, LLb, signed the deal yesterday on what is set to be a major undertaking – accompanied by The Tribune’s newshound, Patches.

The deal relates to Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Ltd’s (BACSWN) proposed $427m investment in its own intellectual property designs for the buildout, construction, startup and operation of what is described as a “first-of-its-kind” transformational aviation, climate, meteorological and severe weather network.

Professor Roelof Bruintjes, one of the top atmospheric science experts in the world, says the system will “help transform the way weather is visualised around the world”, while US defence contractor Raytheon Technologies previously stated it “will exceed those of industrial nations... propelling [Government of The Bahamas] into a world leader in live flight tracking, environmental technology infrastructure and advanced real-time meteorological services capable of monitoring and managing the weather risks unique to the nation”.

benniesun 2 hours, 40 minutes ago

"...advanced real-time meteorological services capable of monitoring and managing the weather..."

Simply absolutely amazing. Just like kids happily and innocently having unfettered access to a connected cell phone, and being unaware of the true nature and capabilities of the device; we will now have another technologically advanced device of which we are unaware of its true intent and capabilities. Enjoy TEOTWAWKI.

DDK 1 hour, 29 minutes ago

Looks like this "research" group found a patsy!

