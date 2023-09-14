POLICE CHIEF: ARRESTS DO EARN COPS PRIZES – ‘Even a dog gets a reward’ says commissioner of incentive scheme

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander defended the police force’s new arrest incentive system, which critics believe could lead to overly aggressive policing.
A recently leaked Royal Bahamas Police Force document said the system is an attempt to “foster teamwork, boost morale, and recognise outstanding performance.”
The system would award points to teams based on the number of arrests made for major or minor offences.
The teams would also gain points for activities that include stopping and searching people and issuing tickets.
The team with the least number of sick reports would be awarded points. Points would also be awarded for protecting government property.
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe had previously dismissed the competition as fake news, but Commissioner Fernander confirmed and defended its existence yesterday.
“Even a dog, if he does something good, the handler, awards him,” he said. “Let me tell you a story. Just last week, during an operation, our canine unit, the handler took him into some deep bushes where we suspected there were drugs and firearms. The canines were able to recover a lot of drugs in that area.
“And you know what the handler did to reward him? He lift the dog up and put him on his shoulder and brought him out to the front area. I thought that was so profound. I thought it was an excellent initiative by the handler. When I first saw the photo, I thought the dog was injured, but that’s what he did for his reward.”
Commissioner Fernander said police are investigating the leak of the internal memo.
“This is an in-house friendly competition,” he said. “It is not uncommon throughout the world in forces where we honour officers for good work.”
The competition will initially last three months. A special award will be given to officers on the winning team, though the nature of the award was not disclosed.
Comments
moncurcool 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
This COP has to be seriously or knowledge. So he compares the police to dogs? I guess that is why so many behave the way they do.
So the COP say police need rewards to do their job in addition to their salaries? WOW.
This so call rewards is ripe for abuse and corruption. Expect pullovers just to increase their points for the reward.
So the hand does not know what the foot is doing?
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
"In the dual realms of life in the Bahamas as a Bahamian, one navigates two distinct worlds. In one, the 'Night Guards' are guardians of their master's property. At the same time, the citizens (the Bahamian People) grapple with the disillusionment of a 'protect and serve' concept that never truly existed. Simultaneously, the 'Night Guards' are diligently trained to view the Bahamian People as a potential threat, upholding their duty to the fullest extent, guided by their pledge and honour as 'Night Guards of their Masters."
bahamianson 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Yeah, this guy is something else. The implication of his comment is beyond his comprehension. I think he means well, though.
FreeportFreddy 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
QUESTION: How many other Police Forces do the same? ANSWER: Zero, Zilch, Nada, None
REASON: It calls into question ANY and ALL arrests made.
Do they get extra bonuses for shootings? Extra extra if it involves an innocent bystander??
AnObserver 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Exactly. This is poorly thought out. All the defense attorney needs to do is point out that the arresting officer had a financial incentive to make the arrest, and therefore can't be trusted.
mandela 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Thanks commissioner, we the people had always referred to the way the police operates and interact with the Bahamian people as dog like actions, so thanks very much for confirming that they are in fact human dogs, loyal only to their masters, you and the RBPF.
One 51 minutes ago
Why do we expend Bahamian public resources on finding illegal drugs? Those drugs are in transit and the movement of drugs adds money to our economy.
Focus public resources on issues that have the maximum benefit to the average Bahamian life.
We're still brainwashed by the USA President Nixon's "war on drugs" from 1971. Which was later proven to have an anti-black agenda.
Our first black prime minister Mr. Pindling already addressed this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCoWg...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCoWg...
Focus on improving the average Bahamian life. Instead of treating the average black and poor Bahamian as criminals and a nuisance. Reward officers for community-building activities. Treat arrests of the average Bahamian as a tragedy that we didn't teach, mentor, and provide them reasonable opportunities to live a lawful life. The majority of Bahamian criminals are doing so because they don't have a better alternative.
