POLICE CHIEF: ARRESTS DO EARN COPS PRIZES – ‘Even a dog gets a reward’ says commissioner of incentive scheme

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander defended the police force’s new arrest incentive system, which critics believe could lead to overly aggressive policing.

A recently leaked Royal Bahamas Police Force document said the system is an attempt to “foster teamwork, boost morale, and recognise outstanding performance.”

The system would award points to teams based on the number of arrests made for major or minor offences.

The teams would also gain points for activities that include stopping and searching people and issuing tickets.

The team with the least number of sick reports would be awarded points. Points would also be awarded for protecting government property.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe had previously dismissed the competition as fake news, but Commissioner Fernander confirmed and defended its existence yesterday.

“Even a dog, if he does something good, the handler, awards him,” he said. “Let me tell you a story. Just last week, during an operation, our canine unit, the handler took him into some deep bushes where we suspected there were drugs and firearms. The canines were able to recover a lot of drugs in that area.

“And you know what the handler did to reward him? He lift the dog up and put him on his shoulder and brought him out to the front area. I thought that was so profound. I thought it was an excellent initiative by the handler. When I first saw the photo, I thought the dog was injured, but that’s what he did for his reward.”

Commissioner Fernander said police are investigating the leak of the internal memo.

“This is an in-house friendly competition,” he said. “It is not uncommon throughout the world in forces where we honour officers for good work.”

The competition will initially last three months. A special award will be given to officers on the winning team, though the nature of the award was not disclosed.