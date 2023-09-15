Branville McCartney: Country still not accepting third party at election time

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney said on Friday the country is still not accepting a third political party when it comes down to election time.

“We stuck on stupid and that’s our problem,” Mr McCartney said during a press conference held at Halsbury Chambers. “Whether they will be accepting of another party or other parties - no. They will give the support and they will say everything against the PLP or the FNM. But when that fateful day comes, they going to one of them. We stuck on stupid.”

The Bahamas has for decades operated within a two-party political system where the two major parties, the Free National Movement (FNM) and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), have dominated in elections.

Mr McCartney suggested the country would be able to advance further if voters gave another political party a chance in government.

“We're not where we are because of the parties in this country. We’re where we are because of us and what we do,” he added.

Many have said the Coalition of Independents (COI), which is led by Lincoln Bain, has replaced the DNA as the unofficial third party. In the 2021 election, the newly formed COI outperformed the DNA at the polls.

When asked about critics saying the COI has overtaken the DNA as the unofficial third party, Mr McCartney said: “Well they are more out there than the DNA, certainly. And the COI and Mr Bain they are bringing the issues to the forefront which I think is a good thing.”

Mr McCartney noted he stepped down as leader of the DNA in 2017. He said he couldn’t provide details on the status of the party since then.

Although Mr McCartney said he is focused on his legal profession and family life right now, he did not fully oppose the possibility of returning to the political arena.

“Never say never I’ve learned that over my last 56 years,” he said.“I went into politics to hopefully do whatever I can do - to better the country in whatever way I can. That's still my position in terms of politics or political parties and what have you. I want to see the country do well.”