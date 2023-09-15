Louby Georges criticises police for not publicly correcting inaccurate wanted poster

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVIST Louby Georges criticised the police yesterday, saying they have done too little to clarify that the wrong woman was put on a wanted flyer concerning a murder.

Police issued a wanted flyer for Lilliana Pierre on Monday.

Three hours later, Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings asked the media to stop disseminating the poster because the information was inaccurate.

However, by then, the flyer was already widely circulated on social media. It continued to be disseminated yesterday.

“It’s not that people want to continue circulating the one poster,” Mr Georges said. “You know, it’s more of the fact that the police have yet to issue anything publicly, you know, to let people know that it wasn’t this lady and she had nothing to do with this situation.”

Mr Georges said he worries about the victim’s safety in such cases.

Attorney Christina Galanos also posted on her Facebook page that Ms Pierre is being wrongfully accused.

“Guys this is not the woman in connection with this matter,” she said. “The police made a mistake when they posted her picture and personal details. They have spoken to her and cleared her. Please stop circulating this.”