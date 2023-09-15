Man remanded to prison on rape charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison on Friday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his house as she responded to a call for a senior citizen welfare cheque earlier this month.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged Gregory Davis Jr, 31, with rape.

Davis is accused of raping a 39-year-old woman at his residence in the Coconut Grove area at around 2am on September 2. Police reports indicate that the accused allegedly struck the victim in her face as she responded to a welfare cheque call and proceeded to sexually assault her.

The accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Davis’s case will be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment set for service on November 3.