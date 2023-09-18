IMMIGRATION MOVE ‘STINKS’: McCartney insists sidelining director reeks of victimisation

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrrolle@tribunemedia.net

BRANVILLE McCartney, the former minister of state for immigration and past leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), suggested Keith Bell was unfairly attacked for some of his actions as immigration minister but chided the Davis administration for sidelining acting Immigration Director Keturah Ferguson, saying: “That stinks.”

“It’s unfortunate because it stinks of victimisation,” Mr McCartney told reporters on Friday. “Let me put it like that, plain and simple, it stinks of victimisation, and the PLP should know better because they’re known for that previously, and they went ahead and did something that reeks of victimisation. That is not right. It’s not fair.”

The Tribune understands that former Immigration Director William Pratt is replacing Ms Ferguson at the department’s helm. Although the government has yet to comment on the change publicly, critics see the move as the administration installing a loyalist after a series of revelations showed top immigration officials were concerned about Mr Bell’s alleged intervention into matters related to work permits, citizenship and law enforcement operations.

Mr Bell, now the housing and urban development minister, was criticised for overseeing an unorthodox citizenship swearing-in ceremony. Also his role in releasing dozens of Chinese nationals at the British Colonial Hotel despite their work permit irregularities was scrutinised. Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard also released documents highlighting the former minister’s role in granting work permits to some people under circumstances that raised questions.

“There was a lot of talk about Minister Bell and some of the actions taken by him,” Mr McCartney said on Friday. “But the actions from a legal point of view fell within his purview. It may have been out of the ordinary, but that does not necessarily mean it was wrong. There was a lot of talk about citizenship and that sort of thing. Well, the minister has a right to swear someone in. It doesn’t necessarily say where, and in order for the minister to swear someone or to give citizenship, he must have had the approval of Cabinet.”

He continued: “What I do find very concerning, though, is the situation with Ms Keturah Ferguson. That stinks. I’ve had the good fortune to work with Keturah when I was at immigration and found her to be an excellent, excellent civil servant in the department, someone who is well equipped who knew her job.

“As a matter of fact, I mean, when I went there as a minister, she helped to guide me. We all have this concern or thought when you become a minister of a particular ministry, you’re the expert. Well, that’s not the case. I wasn’t an expert in immigration, although I did some of it in my law practice. But I had to be guided. She was the person who guided the situation.

“With her being asked to resign or step down or retire or whatever it is, it stinks. That I don’t think it bodes well for the government in the circumstances.

In July, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government would review how immigration decisions are made to strengthen the process. However, little has been revealed about the purported review, including who is conducting it.

Mr McCartney said he believes Ms Ferguson “would have good legal recourse in the circumstances” should she pursue legal action.

Several top government officials sued the government under the Minnis administration after they were sidelined and have since received confidential settlements.

“Anyone who has concerns with the minister or government official, including the prime minister, should be in a position to express it, whether they are right and wrong in what they’re saying,” Mr McCartney said. “They should be able to express it. By having some consequence for expressing it, that does not bode well. Are you saying you can’t speak out against a minister or prime minister? Are you saying that? Because if you’re saying that, that’s wrong. You should not be fearful of doing that because of repercussions like losing your job. But it’s not surprising.”