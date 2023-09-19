50 years and people still suffer

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Throughout history changes of every Government in the world in elections was because of the economy the citizens were facing - economic hardship struggling to buy homes, cars, pay rent, electric bill, water bill, private school fees and groceries for their families.

It should be noted that history also showed that the end of the Soviet Union and Communism was the direct result of the economic hardship and struggling of the citizens that resulted in hundreds of thousands of citizens protesting to end Communism and the end of the Soviet Union, but recently again because the citizens were dealing with economic hardship struggling to survive in Arab countries the Arab Spring captured the world media attention in Egypt and Tunisia, two countries that had been under dictatorship for over 30 years the citizens of both countries had daily protest and the end came for the dictatorship regime in Egypt and in Tunisia the citizens had enough of suffering economic hardship.

This is my case, never say never that a third party cannot win the next election in the Bahamas, because if the Bahamian people are suffering from both the FNM and PLP Governments’ failures, broken promises, mismanagement and overspending of billions of dollars, failing on crime, robberies, rapes and murders, failing on providing jobs for young people, failing to lower the cost of high cost of food, electric bills and groceries.

Failing to have more Bahamian children pass the GCE, BJC exams and higher graduation from High Schools to also go to College in getting better qualifications to have higher paying jobs to reduce the high employment of foreign nationals by companies, government and hotels in The Bahamas.

Then the next election could and can be the first time in Bahamian political history that the Bahamian people join Pedro Smith Chosen One as the next Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

The last thing to think about everyone thought and, including his wife, that Barack Obama was delusional and crazy to consider himself to ever be elected as the President of the United States of America that is 60% white, 19% African Americans, 20% Hispanic, but history showed in 2008 he was elected the First African American President of the United States - it was because of the economy.

So my case is if the Bahamian people have lost faith, belief, confidence and hope in both the FNM and PLP Government are they ready and prepared for real change for their future, children and grandchildren because they want a better economy and a better Bahamas? I will ask them to join Pedro Smith who has visions, ideas and plans on how to make the Bahamian people’s lives better economically and a better future for them, their children and grandchildren.

One Nation, One people, One Bahamas, One God - onward forward and upward to a better Bahamas, help is on the way soon - Pedro Smith Chosen One.

PEDRO SMITH

Nassau,

September 17, 2023.