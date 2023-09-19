FACE TO FACE: Born to be a storyteller

By FELICITY DARVILLE

PATRICE Francis is known for writing, acting and producing some of the most compelling work on Bahamian culture. Her hands have touched events, shows, and documents that have brought The Bahamas’ rich history to life. We have enjoyed watching her on ZNS TV for years as the host of the popular Bahamian show Native Stew, highlighting some of the best in Bahamian talent, produced by A Derek Catalano.

Since then, we have seen Patrice Francis’ name, heard her familiar voice, or read her work on Bahamian history and culture without even realising it. She is passionate about storytelling. She artistically tells the Bahamian narrative - one of a people destined for greatness, once united in spirit to overcome its challenges.

In her latest work, Patrice strikes deep chords on issues in Bahamian society. She is the co-author of two Bahamian plays that make up a compilation of ten plays for Short Tales 2023, produced by Shakespeare in Paradise. Short Tales, which comprises the work of eight writers and ten directors - each directing one of the plays - launched last night at the Philip A Burrows Black Box Theatre, at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts. Patrice co-wrote two plays in Short Tales 2023 with J Ben-Hepburn: “Salt Beef” and “Rope of Hope”.

“With Salt Beef, we’re hoping people will laugh as they give serious thought to lessons of integrity that may be diluted throughout successive generations,” Patrice explained.

In the play, a young man tries to convince his grandmother to make her good ‘ole soup with salt beef for a cooking competition, while his grandmother impresses the wisdom of her generation.

In the second play, society’s grave issues are laid bare: “With Rope of Hope, hopefully people will leave remembering that crime is not some abstract collective entity, but that specific people in real homes and families are affected deeply when we choose to hurt, rather than see and help, one another, and sometimes what can seem as a solution for all could introduce a new problem for some.”

Patrice started acting at Saint Anne’s School. She instantly found something that she deeply enjoyed. In sixth grade, at her graduation, she performed in a play in which she had a major role. Patrice says she fully enjoyed developing that character and performing. She would go on to attend the Dundas Summer Workshops between 1989 and 1991 and those experiences further deepened her love for the stage.

Patrice also enjoyed creative writing in school and loved the art of tale-weaving as early as primary school. Patrice was 15 years old when she wrote her first stage play. Her church at the time, Saint Matthew’s Anglican Church, staged it a few years later. It was around this time that Patrice won a playwriting award for a national competition, and her passion was kindled. She began to seriously think of herself as a writer.

Since then, she blossomed in her path and produced work for the benefit of the posterity of her country, as well as her own self development.

With a plethora of great memories to share, Patrice points to two of the most memorable: “In 2015, my full-length play, “A Longing Fulfilled” was mounted in the Philip A Burrows (PAB) Blackbox. Directed by Erin T Knowles-McKinney, the words and themes seemed to lift off the page for audiences and that was a telling experience as a playwright. It’s the story of a bi-racial 10-year-old boy whose father has no interest in parenting although the child’s paternal grandmother is very much looking forward to having a second chance at raising a son right, even if it’s just for the summer. The boy’s father and paternal grandmother clash on a number of occasions and it makes for interesting family dynamics that people can relate to.”

“The other ‘favourite’ work is First Comes Mourning, co-written with J Ben-Hepburn and based on an idea she had about exploring Bahamian mourning traditions. The piece began as a short tale and then was developed into a full-length with Philip A Burrows directing and helping to shape it into a piece that incorporates a chorus. It’s a song-filled, vibrant piece that holds up a mirror to us and the way we grieve and heal. It’s a testimony that Short Tales is a way of beginning what can later become full-length works by Bahamians.”

Storytelling is in Patrice’s blood. She was born in New Providence into a family of oral historians. They raised her, she says, on true stories, mild fabrications and tried-and-tested proverbs (some established and some original to them). She spent her formative years off Bilney Lane near the intersection at Mackey and Shirley Streets. Later, she and her family moved farther east but never cut ties to the old homestead and the characters who peopled the area.

Her schooling began at a kindergarten, a homeschool run by a family friend, Ms Blaine.

“I hated school,” she recalls.

“I didn’t like the structure, the routine and the unfamiliarity of it at first. At age five, I began matriculation at Saint Anne’s in Fox Hill and there remained until the fifth form (11th grade) when I graduated.”

Thereafter, Patrice enrolled in the then College of The Bahamas to pursue an Associate’s Degree in BioChemistry. A few months after graduating, she landed a job as a lab technician in the General Science Lab. There, Patrice had an epiphany when she was writing poetry rather than dissecting the rats for an assignment. A Chemistry lecturer remarked: “Perhaps you should study journalism instead of pre-medicine”.

She mused: “It had never occurred to me to shape a career from what I enjoyed: writing and talking to people!”

Soon after, Patrice was accepted into a broadcast journalism programme at Troy State University in Southeast, Alabama. In 1997, she completed her Bachelor’s and went on to complete a Master’s in Psychology and Counseling. Her other passion, she tells me, is human behaviour and problem-solving.

“First and foremost, I’m a writer,” Patrice said.

“I’ve danced between the professions for more than two decades: journalism and psychology. I’m a trained guidance counselor and after a considerable break, I am back in the schools teaching drama part-time at Genesis Academy.”

“In terms of writing, I create content for the stage and screen, produce video documentaries and have been working to finish a few novellas, long stories, and motivational business fables (think the genre that includes books like “Who Moved My Cheese”) for quite some time.”

Patrice explains why promoting Bahamian culture is important to her: “I grew up in a family who enjoyed being Bahamian without necessarily saying that. I felt it. I knew that being Bahamian was important. For my BJC Social Studies project, I focused on Bahamian dialect and thoroughly enjoyed sharing my findings after interviewing cultural enthusiasts such as the late James Catalyn. Submitting that project was a defining moment for me and I’ve been studying, documenting and promoting Bahamian culture ever since.”

Patrice is elated about her latest work, highlighted in Short Tales 2023, which is currently showing until September 30.

“I am so excited about what Short Tales has accomplished since its inaugural productions of 2018,” she said.

“Short Tales is an amazing incubator designed to encourage, nurture and develop Bahamian playwrights, actors, directors and technical teams. I am convinced that in years to come, we will look back and recognise that Short Tales would have significantly contributed to the development of Bahamian theatre talent. My thanks to Nicolette Bethel and Philip Burrows for their brainchild!”

The entire Short Tales 2023 production is directed by Dr Nicolette Bethel, Renee Ceasar and Dorian McKenzie. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/short-tales-2023-tickets-712195625287. To contact Patrice Francis, email patricefrancis@gmail.com.