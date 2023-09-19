Nurse programme launched by hospital authority

By JADE RUSSELL

THE Public Hospitals Authority launched its Trained Clinical Nurse programme yesterday.

The event was held at the newly renovated School of Nursing campus on Grosvenor Close. The renovated facility includes a library, classrooms, medical equipment for practical purposes, and other features.

“The TCM students will receive a well-rounded education in key facets of nursing practice and care,” PHA managing director Dr Aubynette Rolle said. “Over the next 18 months, you will immerse yourselves in a world of knowledge, practical skills, and compassionate care. Your decision to pursue this career path shows incredible dedication and a desire to make a positive impact in the field of health care.

“This journey may be challenging at times, but remember that challenges are opportunities for growth and learning. Embrace them with courage and determination. As you dive into your training, always keep your passion for nursing at the forefront of your mind. Each day, remind yourself of the lives you will touch and the difference you will make in the lives of others.”

Student nurses will study topics on patient safety, nutrition, oxygen administration, hygiene, and other practices.

For his part, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville expressed excitement for the programme. He encouraged the students to take pride in their service and patient care.

“I can tell you the quality of nursing care, the quality of medical care revolves around professionals who learn to separate their personal challenges from the challenges they confront with their patients,” Dr Darville said. “Love your patients. Take care of them, treat them as if they are a part of you. And lastly, your journey for learning will become more intense with patients. I have learned more from patients than from the training that I received in medical school and on the ward. They will be your greatest teachers.”

Additionally, three new ambulances were also commissioned for the National Emergency Medical Services.