Police probe fake licence disc ring

BY LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a suspected fraudulent licence disc ring after arresting a woman and two men in their 40s last week.

Preliminary police reports indicated that last Tuesday, shortly before 6pm, police officers stopped and searched a Nissan Bluebird vehicle in the Meadow Street and Hospital Lane area.

The 41-year-old woman driver of the vehicle was arrested after a police investigation of the vehicle led to the discovery of the fake licence disc on her vehicle’s windshield.

After further investigations and checks with the controller of the Road Traffic Department, police confirmed the licence disc was fraudulent.

Police later received additional information leading to the arrest of two men, ages 40 and 48, believed to be involved in a fraudulent licence disc network.

“Police wish to inform the general public that any persons found conducting or engaging in fraudulent activities will be subject to prosecution according to the Road Traffic Act,” police said.

Fake licence discs being issued to drivers have been a persistent problem over the years.

In 2020, acting Road Traffic Controller Bradley Sands called the matter an “ongoing” problem, one he said his department was working to solve.