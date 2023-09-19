SISTER’S SHOCK AT BROTHER’S DEATH: Fears traffic victim died after falling asleep at the wheel

ANDREA Clarke, 23, has not eaten since learning the car her beloved brother drove burst into flames when it struck a utility pole Saturday morning, leaving behind only his charred remains.

Ms Clarke said Marcus Major –– “the sweetest person ever” –– was a manager at Greycliff Restaurant, where he had worked since 2014.

Since his death, people on social media have speculated about the circumstances surrounding his horrific traffic accident. Some assumed he was driving under the influence, while others suggested he was texting and driving.

Ms Clarke said her hard-working 25-year-old brother was likely tired and fell asleep at the wheel.

Police said sometime around 3am Saturday, Major was driving his blue Nissan Skyline vehicle, travelling south along Mackey Street when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole, causing the car to catch fire.

“It’s very hard seeing people sharing his pictures and being negative,” Ms Clarke said. “Because my brother wasn’t the type of person who would drink and drive. He would wait when he reached home to have a drink.”

Ms Clarke said her brother was leaving a work event when the accident happened.

“Every time he home, his job would call him and ask if he could just come in,” she said. “And he would be like yeah, I’ll make it. I would always tell him like sometimes just stay home, you know, stay home with your family and just have some time with your family and he would say no I have to go to work, I need this money.”

Ms Clarke, who lives in the United States, said she learned about her brother’s death when she got a tearful phone call from her sister around 8am on Saturday.

“My full body went in shock,” she said. “So, then my cousin and my aunt called and said, ‘your brother died,’ and I just hung up the phone because no he isn’t.”

She said if she could speak to him again, she’d tell Major don’t go to work.

“You can call them,” she said, “and let them know you can’t make it. Don’t kill yourself out for a job that’s going to replace you. I always does tell people that. Whenever you tired and feel like your body can’t move, don’t force yourself to go to work cuz you never know what’s going to happen.”

Ms Clarke, who can’t attend her brother’s funeral because she is seeking US citizenship, said “closure is the last thing I’m ever going to get”.

“He’s not gone,” she said.

“I just want him to come back because he promised me he would always be here.”

“Yes I feel angry because he lied to me. He said he’d always be here.”