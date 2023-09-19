UB cross country teams show ‘great improvement’

THE University of The Bahamas cross country teams had to fight through a thunderstorm weather delay to have several improved individual performances at the Keiser University Flagship Invitational at the Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach.

Lhevinne Joseph turned in the best performance across the teams and finished 50th out of 107 competitors in the men’s division with a time of 17 minutes 24.82 seconds in the 5km event.

This was a more than a minute improvement over his previous cross country performance of 18:35.9 at Florida Atlantic University on September 1. The men’s team finished 9th out of 10 teams with 253 points and the women’s team finished 11th with 318 points.

In the team event, the lower the score the better performance of the team.



Jackson Ozias finished 80th in 18:47.57.

Dennis Williamson finished in 83rd spot in 18:55.57.

Kenold Jean finished 92nd in 19.26.0 and Donya Roberts, known more for the 400m event, took 101st spot in 21:22.73 - an almost one-minute improvement over his FAU meet performance (22:16.4).



The top five runners from each team receive a score that counts toward the team performance.



In cross country, the lower the score the better the performance. Both teams competed in the 5k.

“Overall, it was great improvement with both teams,” head coach Ednal Rolle said. “Our top male Joseph ran a personal best by more than a minute and that was really fantastic for him being a middle-distance runner and moving over to the cross country.”

On the women’s side, Lakeicia Lewis had the best performance for UB as she finished 91st out of 121 competitors with a 23: 31.85 which represents an almost two-minute improvement over the cross country meet three weeks ago (25:54.8 at Florida Atlantic University).

Fridline Augustine took 111th spot in 26:22.42 - another two-minute improvement (28:46.9 at FAU meet); Sienna Mackey took 115th spot in 28.47.24 which is an almost four-minute improvement over 32:16.4 at the FAU meet. Kaiya Cambridge took 116th spot in 29.02.99 and Kendera Munroe was 118th in 30:21.8.

“All of the women turned in personal bests for this meet,” coach Rolle said. “That shows that what we have been doing is paying off and helped them to improve.”

The women’s team amassed 318 points to finish 11th. Both teams next compete in UB Cross Country meet at TAR National Stadium on September 30.