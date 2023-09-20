GRENADA ‘READY’ TO FACE THE BAHAMAS: Women’s national soccer teams in Concacaf Gold Cup opener

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Although they were unsuccessful in their debut at the international level last year, Grenada women’s national soccer team is confident that the experience gained will help them prevail against the Bahamas in their opening match of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The team, comprising of a mixture of youth and experience, the majority of whom are under the age of 25, will face the Bahamas tonight at 7pm at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

This will be the Bahamas’ first international game for its senior women’s team in more than three decades.

Head coach Jake Rennie said the team has been preparing for their second consecutive appearance in the Concacaf Gold Cup since February and they are ready.

“Our preparation is good and I’m satisfied with the players and the level where the players are at now,” said Rennie of the team’s final preparation for the game.

Last year, Rennie said they were excited to have played in the tournament, but in making their debut in The Bahamas, he said they have all enjoyed the weather and the hospitality shown by the Bahamian people, but they are motivated and anxious to play.

“Our expectations for this game is to do our best and hopefully we will come out victorious,” Rennie said. “Mentally and physically, I think we are there, knowing what we had gone through in this hard training.

“At this moment, the players are excited, they are happy and so that brings joy to me. Mentally and physically, we are ready.”

Frank, a left wing and striker who can play multiple positions, said it’s key for them to win the game to give them the motivation for their next game.

“My expectations coming into this game is very high because we have been training very hard over the couple of weeks and months and I think the team is ready to go out there and execute everything the coaches have been teaching us so far.”

Looking at the makeup of their team, Frank said they have a very strong team offensively and defensively but they just need to do what the coaches have instilled in them and they will be in a position to win.

“I am confident in all of my players. We play as a team and not only one player, so I’m very confident in all of my players,” Rennie summed up.

Having played against teams like the Dominican Republic and Jamaica was able to give the team the exposure that they needed to get them ready for the Gold Cup journey this year. But he said they only have one goal in mind and that is to win. “My main personal goal is to go our there and win the game for my country, for my coaches and my team-mates and rejoice,” Frank said.

They will have to do it against a Bahamian team, coached by Ricqea Bain, who will be loaded with collegiate and locally based players, who too are looking forward to winning their first match in the Gold Cup home and away tour before they head to Grenada to play on Sunday at 4pm.

Tickets for tonight’s game are priced at $20 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12.