Officer faces tribunal over striking boy

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Police Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux said the police officer who struck a boy in a viral video was removed from frontline policing and placed before the police tribunal yesterday.

However, he said a woman who accused the police of punching her in her eye in a separate incident, damaging her retina, was charged with crimes. He declined to elaborate on her case.

A video showed when two police officers on a golf cart near the Mall at Marathon approached a group of students. One of the officers demanded the students “go home and find the bus stop”.

In response, a male student said: “I just reached here. I going to go get something.”

The officer then responded: “Who you think you are talking to like that? Boy, you stupid, ay?”

He then struck the student with a baton. The student was manhandled and placed in the back of the golf cart.

Critics scolded the officer, with attorney Christina Galanos pledging to provide legal aid for the boy.

“An investigation was conducted, and at the completion of the investigation, it was recommended that the police sergeant be placed before the police tribunal,” said Mr Deleveaux, the acting commissioner of police.

“I wish to inform you that this police officer sergeant will be placed before the police tribunal sometime today this afternoon, and he will be removed from frontline policing until the completion of this matter.”

Mr Deleveaux nonetheless defended officers, saying 99 per cent are honest and hardworking.

“Sadly, less than 1 per cent of our officers from time to time find themselves going against the law,” he said. “Hence, in many cases, we have placed police officers before the courts or before the internal tribunal. All of these officers, though, like anyone else, is innocent until proven guilty.”

Mr Deleveaux also revealed police had charged a woman who accused an officer of punching her in her eye, though it’s not clear what she has been charged with.

Latique Perpall told The Tribune earlier this month she was pursuing legal action after an assistant superintendent of police in plain clothes allegedly punched her in her eye.

The 29-year-old said as she walked into her yard, a police truck drove up to the front. The senior officer and his colleagues then arrested her.

Mr Deleveaux declined to give meaningful details on the matter.

“The police, having conducted an investigation, charged this female after body cam footage and investigation from witnesses,” he said.

“This female is charged with a number of offences which is now before the courts. I cannot comment further on this matter as I indicated it is before the court.”