Police investigate death of infant

Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-month-old female who was brought into Princess Margaret Hospital unresponsive on Tuesday.
The infant was taken to hospital shortly before 9pm by a male family member and later pronounced dead by a doctor.
Investigations into this matter continue.
Comments
John 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
Persons who use illicit drugs or working in or frequent areas where illicit drugs are used are avoid going around young children, and in any event shower and change clothes when coming home from clubs bars etc. The opioid, fentanyl is hitting this country by storm, as was confirmed by a leading psychologist and even the residue on clothing or on one’s body after coming in close contact with it can be harmful to others and deadly to children. Medical facilities and ambulances should now have a supply naloxone, the antidote for fentanyl. Persons are known to have seizures after overdosing on fentanyl and death s short time later is not uncommon . A number of tourists have died mysteriously in the Caribbean and Mexico while in their hotel rooms and the cause of their deaths are not yet conclusive.
realitycheck242 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
"Fentanyl, a Schedule II opioid analgesic approximately 50 times more potent than heroin"
Pray for this Bahamas. we dont not need to become like the big cities in america where people are walking around like zombies
