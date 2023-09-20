Toddler’s cause of death still unexplained

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AUTOPSY results for a father and toddler who died in suspicious circumstances could not identify a cause of death for the little boy, but determined the 42-year-old father suffered a cardiac arrhythmia.

The deaths of Jermaine Miller and his son, 22-month-old Anwar Miller, puzzled many.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said during a press briefing yesterday that the file would be sent to the coroner before a final conclusion is rendered.

He said officials await a toxicology report to show whether drugs were involved.

“That’s in the process of being done,” he said. “And we would be in a position to come up to you and say if that was the case.“

On September 12, the toddler’s body was discovered inside a bedroom in an apartment complex on Family Street, off Solider Road. Anwar’s body had no visible wounds, though there was skin discolouration.

Police were alerted to the apartment when a tenant complained he was being attacked by his landlord, later identified as Anwar’s father, Jermaine Miller.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson told reporters the landlord was arrested because of his erratic behaviour after he jumped through a window when confronted about attacking his tenant. The man later died.

Last week, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police questioned the mother of 22-month-old Anwar.