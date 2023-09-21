Bodybuilding team off to Aruba

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE some challenges ahead of their travels, the Bahamas Bodybuilding Wellness and Fitness Federation’s (BBWFF) 14-member team has now journeyed to Aruba to compete at the 50th Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships.

With some fresh faces in the contingent, Team Bahamas is hoping to bring home some hardware after competing against 40 other countries at the championships from September 21-25.

Leonardo “Nardo” Dean, the team manager, is confident in Team Bahamas’ ability to perform this time around after they withdrew from the competition in 2022 due to lack of funding.

“I am here along with pretty much a new team and new athletes.

“But we have veteran Stephen Robinson leading the athletes.

“Whenever they hear The Bahamas is coming to the CACs they know it is going to be problems because we have been regional leaders for years and we continue to do so,” Dean said.

Team Bahamas features members, including veteran Godfrey Stephen Robinson, Reginald Delancy and Orick Nesbitt for men’s bodybuilding. Briceton Anderson will compete in men’s fitness and Kareem Brancaccio in men’s fit model, Ricardo Gibson in men’s physique (Class C), Judah Forbes in men’s physique (Class D), Brandon Bastian in men’s physique (Class F), Anthon Moxey in men’s classic physique (Class B), and Andrew Gibson in men’s classic physique (Class C). Anderson will also get into competition in men’s physique Class B.

For the women, veteran Dorcas Cox will compete in the women’s body fitness (figure). Additionally, Denica Thompson and Andrecka Dames in Class B for women’s wellness and Ivanique Kemp in the same category for Class D.

With the majority of the national bodybuilding team being first-timers they are excited to compete for The Bahamas at the bodybuilding championships.

Anderson, who is competing in men’s fitness and physique, talked about his expectations.

“I am really excited and privileged. First of all I must thank the executive team for giving me the privilege to be here and I am honoured to represent the country and I am looking for no less than two medals,” he said.

Among the veterans are Robinson, Nesbitt, Forbes, and Cox.

Nesbitt said he is simply excited to represent the country.

“I am excited to go to Aruba and represent The Bahamas and do bodybuilding and heavyweight and hopefully bring back the gold,” he said.

National bodybuilding champion Robinson has made his return to the sport following his last stint in 2016 and he is ready for the 50th Bodybuilding championships.

“This is a pleasure being back on the team since 2016… last time I made the top six this time I am in a heavier division but I am hoping to get back in the top six once I get to the top six then I will take it from there in trying to secure gold, silver, or bronze,” he said.

The Bahamas’ return to the CAC Bodybuilding Championships will commence tomorrow at the Aruba Marriott Resort Stellaris Casino at Palm Beach, Aruba. The competition will end for the fourteen athletes next week Monday.