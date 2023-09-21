Chisholm Jr and Marlins celebrate latest historic double grand slam feat

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and the Miami Marlins celebrated his latest historic feat, being the team’s first player to notch grand slams in back-to-back games.

The franchise gifted the 25-year-old with a surprise side-by-side commemorative card photograph of the big moments that were framed together and presented to him.

Additionally, his celebration extended to the first 8,000 fans that attended the Marlins’ game against the New York Mets at the Marlins Park last night.

The team’s promotion allowed the supporters to receive the iconic Jazz Double Grand Slam Commemorative card to mark the historic moment in Marlins history.

The Bahamian baseball star was grateful as he talked about how it felt to be on the right side of Marlins team history. “Thank you guys, without you guys we would not be here. Thank you guys for the opportunity for letting me play in Miami. It has always been a dream since I was a kid [and] to actually make history in Miami is actually one of the coolest things I have ever done,” he said.

Chisholm Jr has been having quite the September locally and internationally. The face of the Major League Baseball The Show video game had a big showing on the weekend in the team’s three-game sweep of the league-leading Atlanta Braves.

The first grand slam of the weekend and season came against the Braves on Saturday. The Marlins won the game 11-5. In the win he came away with one run scored and four runs batted in (RBIs).

The centre fielder was the second player since 1900 to pull off a grand slam and steal three bases in the team’s win. Just one night later, Chisholm Jr did it again, this time to beat the Braves comfortably 16-2.

In the victory he amassed four runs scored along with four RBIs. His latest accomplishment came in the bottom of the third inning where he sent a ball from Braves’ Charlie Morton over the wall of the right centre field to extend the lead to 5-0 for the Marlins.

On the season, he has amassed a career-high 18 home runs, 45 runs and an on base plus slugging percentage of 0.759.

Collectively, the Marlins are trying to make it back to the playoffs for the fourth time in their 31 years of existence.

The team’s last playoff appearance was in 2020 in the bubble.

Chisholm Jr seems to be poised to make it happen for his team as they vie for the last two wild card spots to book their ticket to the MLB National League playoffs.

Up to press time, the Marlins sat one spot outside of the top three wild card teams with a 79-73 (win/loss record).

The team will play their next trio of games against the 85-66 Milwaukee Brewers Friday night at 6:40pm.