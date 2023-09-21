Munroe has faith despite rulings

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER several adverse Coroner’s Court inquest findings against police this year, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he remains confident in the “system”.

Most police-involved killing inquests have resulted in homicide-by-manslaughter conclusions this year, raising the prospect that the officers involved could be charged with serious crimes.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe was asked if he is concerned about the trend and whether it warrants a conversation with senior police officials about the use of force.

He replied: “They have instructions in the college on the use of force continuum. The Coroner’s Court serves as a function. The DPP in reviewing the outcome of Coroner’s Court inquest serves their function and the criminal justice system serves as function.”

“As I’ve said previously, there are a number of officers who the public would’ve seen charged immediately with homicide in the family islands and here. There are officers whose cases went to the Coroner’s Court inquest.”

“Some are completed. Some are not. My approach is very simple. We have a system. The persons who the police arrest and charge are subject to that system. When allegations are made against police, the police also get the benefit of that system.”

The most recent case before the Coroner’s Court involved 20-year-old Deangelo Evans, who was allegedly killed by police on Sandy Lane off McCullough Corner on May 27, 2018.

In addition to Evans’ case, Coroner’s Court jurors in May determined that Azario Major’s December 26, 2021, killing was a homicide by manslaughter.

Likewise, in June, jurors concluded that Shanton Forbes’ March 25, 2018, killing was also a homicide by manslaughter.

In the case of Courtney Thompson, 36, who was shot in the neck on January 26, 2018, jurors determined the killing was justified.

Meanwhile, jurors returned an open verdict in the case of Ronald Mackey, who was killed on November 25, 2017.

Last week, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters the RBPF is learning from the inquests that determine an officer was at fault.

“Every day that we see deficiencies, these things are addressed,” he said. “That’s why we have our policy and review team review our policies and our strategies and how we deal with matters.”

“We tweak those things every day.”