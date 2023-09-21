Revised cost of prison cut by $30-40m

By JADE RUSSELL

THE cost of expanding the Bahamas Department of Corrections has been reduced by about 40 per cent, down from the previous $93m, according to acting Corrections Commissioner Doan Cleare.

“There are lots of savings,” he said. “And I will wish for the government to release the final cost that we have done. But I’ll say this: we have cut off at least about $30-$40m of the cost.”

In July, Mr Cleare revealed the government asked prison officials to reduce the cost of the upgrade.

The expansion comes as the prison chases accreditation.

“As you all know, it was some $93m, and a part of that $93m what people fail to understand was the $12 million court, so that was taken out. Also, too, we have scaled back some of the sizes of the administration complex. We have saved a few million dollars there. We have scaled back on the solar system.”

The cost of building the new prison facility has fluctuated multiple times. In May, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed that the construction plans moved from a $40m high-medium security facility to a $90m “correctional institution, administrative, housing, and medical facility”.

Mr Cleare noted the initial $40m didn’t cover a medical facility, mental hospital, central intake for booking, or classrooms.

He noted the American Correctional Association, the body concerned with accreditation, gave input on the design for the new facilities.

“Based on what they were saying, this should have cost over $200m based on their designs,” he said.

“We did some numbers, some major numbers, and we were able to get it down to the $90m. And then the prime minister said we must cut it again.”

“We have cut down on the size of some things, but we have not eliminated anything,” he added. “We may have had an administrative complex of about 17 different office spaces. It is down now to ten. So there were not much changes per se because you cannot cut nothing, because we seek certification.”

“That’s the dilemma that we were facing. You can’t be certified and then cut things out that are needed, like a mental health hospital. We have done our job, and now we are awaiting the government’s decision.”

Mr Cleare said he expects the construction of the facility to move quickly.

“The current remand court is now sitting on the grounds where the new prison is supposed to go,” he said. “So, we have to build the court first, the new remand court, and the new appeal court. Once that is constructed, then it is anticipated that the new prison will commence.”