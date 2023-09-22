Work to start on Abaco police station 'in this budget cycle'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FOUR years after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Marsh Harbour police station in Abaco, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said construction on a new police headquarters should begin before the next budget cycle.

Mr Munroe announced plans for the new facility while addressing the Abaco Business Outlook yesterday.

He said the old police headquarters in Marsh Harbour was not suitable.

“The building was too small. It seemed to be an afterthought,” he said. “One of the things that Abaco has at its disposal is the ability to represent with that building having been destroyed that it is a matter now that the police should get a station that would be appropriate for a divisional headquarters.”

He added: “A plan has been advanced to the commissioner of police. It has been improved and is subject to the agreement of a public-private partnership. The construction of the new divisional headquarters to be based in Marsh Harbour should begin hopefully within the calendar year from now, before the next budget.”

Mr Munroe said the development works are part of the government’s wider plan to redevelop ageing stations nationwide.

“You would be amazed at the very poor conditions that a police officer discharges their duties in,” he said.

Regarding the lack of police manpower on Abaco, Mr Munroe said his ministry is addressing the issue through aggressive recruitment.

He said efforts are also underway to crack down on illegal maritime operations in Abaco, acknowledging residents’ poaching concerns.

He said the RBDF intends to acquire a coastal radar for Marsh Harbour “so that we may have marine domain awareness of what is passed into our waters”.

He added: “Aligned with the blueprint for change, a new organisation is on the way that would be of particular interest to you here in Abaco, and it’s called the Bahamas Wildlife Enforcement Network, and it is intended to be an armed law enforcement agency to enforce all laws with regard to natural resources.”