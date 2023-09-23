EDITOR, The Tribune.

We are in a brave new world. Before March, 2020 most people in the western world believed they were part of the free world. The COVID crisis demonstrated once there is an emergency you have no rights; just privileges that the government give and take away. All constitutions of countries of the west have a mechanism where a government can declare a state of emergency. Belize and Jamaica have taken that to the other level where an increase in crime, mainly murder, is a state of emergency. I thought crime was a social ill. If it is and only the symptom is suppressed in the long term it will get worse as it has in both countries. This kind of state of emergency is palliative and not corrective. Poverty, breakdown of the family and moral decadence has to be fixed.

Now we have climate change emergency and carbon credit to restrict certain people’s activities because you can buy carbon credit which negates its legitimacy. It seems there will always be an emergency and I object to any declaration of state of emergency which makes humans property of the government. Even in a medical emergency, I know it’s immoral to coerce people to undergo chemical or drug treatment. If human beings survived for thousands of years without drugs(pharmaceuticals), I am sure I have and will survive. Privacy does not exist under this new paradigm. Digital programmable money and digital identification are control mechanism. Tyranny in the form of convenience.

This is a message to whomever supports making human property of the government. It will work for many, but it will not work for everyone. Freedom cannot be denied for long. Slavery for blacks only lasted 500 years after so much effort to alter history and brainwashing. I am sure, no one can take away my rights. They can only violate them; even if it is a government. Rights are inherent, governments or bullies can violate them, but once I am not a believer in their legitimacy it is a mere overpowering of me.

BRIAN ELLIS PLUMMER

Nassau,

September 21, 2023.